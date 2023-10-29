Pics Show Carvings Inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple Months Before Inauguration

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in August 2020

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday shared pictures of carvings inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in January 2024.

In the pictures shared by the trust on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the artists can be seen sculpting on pillars inside the Ram Mandir.

As per reports, stones from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district are being used in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh city.

Carvings inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.



श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के भीतर नक्काशी का कार्य pic.twitter.com/sFfUbWLBHv — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 28, 2023

Earlier this week, the Trust had also shared a video of the under-construction Ram Temple on X.

The 30-second video, which was captioned "Culmination of 500 years of struggle", gave a sneak peek into the construction of the grand temple.

500 वर्षों के संघर्ष की परिणति pic.twitter.com/z5OTXivUFL — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 26, 2023

The small clip also showed the Sanctum Sanctorum, one of the golden doors, and the carvings on the pillars and walls of the temple.

PM Modi to attend Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on January 22 next year.

"Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra today came to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram temple," PM Modi said in a post in Hindi, along with a photo of the temple trust's functionaries, on October 25.

"I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," he added.

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

Earlier, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had confirmed that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22 and that PM Modi has accepted their invitation.

The trust is reportedly planning to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatana traditions for the consecration ceremony. About 10,000 "special guests" are also likely to be invited to the grand ceremony.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020, after the Supreme Court -- in a verdict in November 2019 -- paved the way for the construction of the temple.

The Centre had then set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra to oversee the construction and the management of the temple.