Pics: Work At Ram Temple Site In Full Swing, Grand Inauguration In January

The Ram Temple is scheduled to be inaugurated in January 2024.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released the latest construction pictures of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The trust stated that the construction of the temple is on track to be completed on time. The ground floor work is scheduled to be finished in November while 50% of the first floor pillars have been completed. The trust aims to complete the first-floor work by the end of December.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier announced that the consecration ceremony of the temple will be held on January 21-23, 2024. The trust will send an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions for the consecration ceremony. In addition to the 25,000 saints who will attend the consecration ceremony, there will also be 10,000 "special guests."

"The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates - 21, 22, and 23 of January - have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony, which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries," Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said as quoted by news agency ANI.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to beautify Ayodhya and provide state-of-the-art urban amenities ahead of the inauguration.



