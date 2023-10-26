Golden Door, Sanctum Sanctorum: Inside Video Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The temple is scheduled to be inaugurated in January 2024.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust shared a video of the under-construction Ram Temple on X, formerly twitter, for the first time today. This comes a day after PM Modi received the invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22.

The video, captioned "Culmination of 500 years of struggle", gives a sneak peek into the construction of the grand temple.

500 वर्षों के संघर्ष की परिणति pic.twitter.com/z5OTXivUFL — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 26, 2023

The video starts with a glimpse of the under-construction Ram Temple backdropped by a sunset. In the next frame, an artist is seen sculpting on a pillar.

The video, the very first to show the insides of the temple, also gave a peep of the Sanctum Sanctorum, one of the golden doors and the carvings on the pillars and walls of the temple.

In a post on X yesterday, PM Modi said, "Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra had come to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Shri Ram temple."

"I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," the PM said.

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

On the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday, PM Modi said that Lord Ram's arrival is imminent. He said that only a few months are left before Lord Ram takes his place in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple, and on the next Ramnavami in Ayodhya, every note echoing in Ramlala's temple will bring joy to the world. The construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace is a symbol of the patience of Indians for centuries," the PM said.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai confirmed that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22, and PM Modi has accepted their invitation.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatana traditions for the consecration ceremony. In addition to the 25,000 saints who will attend the consecration ceremony, there will also be 10,000 "special guests."

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple. The construction of the temple has since been going on in full swing.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site.