Ram Mandir Donations Row: Top UP Minister's Babri Attack On Akhilesh Yadav

A fierce war of words has broken out between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the Yadav's comments on the alleged irregularities, UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched a scathing attack on the SP chief asking why he never questioned the donations for the proposed Babri Masjid near Ayodhya.

Calling the SP chief, "anti-Sanatan", Pathak said: "The SP chief never questioned the Babri Masjid donations. He only talks about the Ram Mandir donations. This shows he is only concerned about his votebank".

Pathak further stated that a probe is going on and anyone guilty of any irregularity in the mandir donations won't be spared, asking Yadav to wait for investigation to be completed.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had on Wednesday escalated his attack on the BJP over the Ram temple donation row, questioning the alleged lack of transparency in the management of donations.

Yadav's comments came days after the Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of embezzlement of donations made to the Ram temple and issues concerning the financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav claimed that CCTV footage related to the alleged irregularities was missing and that transparency was absent in handling donations. "People are asking why no proper account is being provided. Questions are being raised about donations, offerings, and other funds," he stated.

He accused the BJP of being "more concerned with money than religion" and said that people wanted development, prosperity, relief from inflation and an end to divisive politics.

The three-member SIT continued its probe into the alleged irregularities in the temple's donation funds and questioned several people associated with the temple management. It is also examining allegations regarding the trust's financial management.

The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, following a request from the trust, which said an impartial inquiry was necessary to establish facts and counter what it described as "misinformation" surrounding the issue.

The controversy erupted after Akhilesh Yadav, on June 7, cited reports alleging that that crores of rupees offered as donations at the Ram temple were missing and urged courts to take cognisance of the matter. The trust has denied wrongdoing and said internal audits had not found evidence substantiating the allegations.