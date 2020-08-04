Ram Mandir Ceremony Live Updates: Prayer To Invite Major Gods, Goddesses Begins

Ayodhya Ram Temple: PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage for the mega event

Ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the four-phased Ramarchan puja, which is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, has begun.

The prayers begun around 10:30 am with Vedic saints conducting the prayers facing Ramlalla on his temporary seat.

As part of the religious ceremonies ahead of main Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Lord Ganesh prayers were conducted on Monday.

The foundation stone of the temple will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, who has a tight schedule of almost three hours in Ayodhya.

PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage for the mega event organized in the middle of the country's fight against the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will leave Delhi by special flight tomorrow morning, and after reaching Lucknow, fly by chopper to Ayodhya, around 125 km away. The chopper will land at a helipad set up in a college in the Uttar Pradesh holy town on the banks of the river Saryu.