Ayodhya Glitters With Diyas On Eve Of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the mighty Saryu Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy".

As the evening progressed, Ram bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi, giving children a perfect selfie background.

As people came out on the streets with children to celebrate the eve of the bhoomi pujan, a police patrol near Tulsi Udyaan kept an eye on the situation.

Rajat Singh, a resident of Chhoti Devkaali area of the city, lit earthen lamps along with his friends to celebrate the moment.

"This is a rare moment for me, and I am going to treasure it for the rest of my life. The construction of a grand Ram temple will fulfil the dreams of crores of Hindus," he said.

Other parts of the temple town such as Karsewakpuram, Nayaghat, and areas in and around Hanumangarhi were illuminated, with gates having huge pictures of lord Ram becoming one of the most favourite selfie points for youngsters.

The routine evening aartis in different temples of Ayodhya were also held amidst rendition of bhajans, blowing of conch shells as eunuchs gathered at some temples of the city to participate in the programme.

A number of shops, which had remained closed in the day, were open in the evening, and the shopkeepers too lit earthen lamps outside their shops.

Children and youngsters were seen making rangoli designs on streets of Ayodhya including the Naya Ghaat.

The bridge over river Saryu in Ayodhya wore an illuminated look on Tuesday evening.