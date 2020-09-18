Online Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela In 14 Languages With Subtitles

Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela will be held between October 17-25 (representational image)

The Ayodhya ki Ram Leela', in which BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are to participate, will be available virtually in 14 regional languages. The play will be staged at Lakshaman Qila on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya, a few kilometers from the site where the Ram Temple is being built..

"A significant feature of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela is that it will be available in virtual form in 14 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and English," Manoj Tiwari, BJP MLA from northeast Delhi said, adding that there will be subtitles to help reach a larger audience across the country.

It will be held from October 17-25 before a limited audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela also be broadcast on cable TV, YouTube and other social media platforms, said Neelkant Bakshi, the chief media advisor of the organising committee. Besides Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, many Bollywood and TV actors will be a part of the Ram Leela, the organisers said. Here's a look at the participants:

Vindu Dara Singh: Hanuman

Ritu Shivpuri: Kaikeyi

Asarani: Narad

Shahbaz Khan: Ravan

Rakesh Bedi: Vibhishan

Rakesh Puri: Nishadraj

Raza Murad: Ahiravana

Avatar Gill: Janak

Ravi Kishan: Bharat

Manoj Tiwari: Angad

At a press conference on Friday said, Manoj Tiwari said, it is a matter of "great joy" among the people that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is happening. He said it is an an inspiration for holding a grand Ram Leela at the birthplace of Lord Ram.