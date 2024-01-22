Ram Lalla Now In New Ayodhya Temple, PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali At Delhi Home Tonight

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by guests at the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali at his Delhi home tonight. Earlier today he attended the consecration, or the pran prathistha of the new Ram Lalla temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The lighting of diyas symbolises how people welcomed the return of Lord Ram with a huge enthusiasm to his birthplace.

"Today, Ram Lalla has been seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya. On this auspicious occasion, I request everyone to light the Ram jyoti and welcome him in your homes too. Jai Siya Ram," PM Modi said.

अयोध्या धाम में आज राम लला अपने भव्य मंदिर में विराजमान हुए हैं। इस पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों से मेरा आग्रह है कि रामज्योति प्रज्वलित कर अपने घरों में भी उनका स्वागत करें। जय सियाराम! #RamJyotipic.twitter.com/jllwCKNaym — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

After the pran prathistha ritual that lasted 84 seconds, PM Modi also visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises, and offered prayers to Lord Shiva there.

He performed 'jalabhishek' (pouring water on the Shiva Linga) and also did a parikrama (circumambulation) of the temple.

The ancient Shiv temple located on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is constructing the Ram temple.

PM Modi also unveiled a statue of Jatayu, the mythical bird that was killed by Ravana while trying to save Goddess Sita from the demon king, on the premises of the Ayodhya temple.

Throwing light on Jatayu's integrity, PM Modi said such a sense of duty is the basis of a capable and divine India.

The main entrance to the Ram temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five 'mandaps' (halls) in the temple - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap.