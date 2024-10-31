President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Murmu said in a post on social media platform X.

In her message to the citizens, the President said: "Deepawali is a festival of happiness and joy. It is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by various communities and classes in India and abroad. This festival spreads hope for a bright future."

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, we should resolve to enlighten our conscience and adopt good attitudes like love, compassion and social harmony. This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and the needy and share happiness with them. Let us take pride in the glorious culture of India by believing in goodness and take a pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and sensitive society and celebrate a pollution-free Deepawali," she added.

Prime Minister Modi also took to X to extend his best wishes on Diwali. In a post, he said: "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha."

Home Minister Shah also extended his greetings to the people. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the festival of lights, Diwali. May this festival of lights bring new energy, health and prosperity in the lives of all of you," he posted on X.

