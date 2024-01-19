1st Photo Of Ram Lalla Idol Revealed Ahead Of Consecration Ceremony

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla is sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj,

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple yesterday, days ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony on January 22.

The first photo of the idol - which was revealed this morning - depicts the deity as a five-year-old child in a standing posture.

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid the chanting of prayers.