Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Dies At 85

Mahant Satyendra Das was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered brain stroke.

Read Time: 1 min
Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Dies At 85
Mahant Satyendra Das died at a hospital today.
Lucknow:

Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, sources said.

The 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered brain stroke.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya , breathed his last today. He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of Neurology ward on February 3 with stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

