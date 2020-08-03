'May God Give Him Strength': Mata Amritanandamayi Greets PM On Rakhi

Rakhi 2020: Mata Amritanandamayi greets PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma' among her followers, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.

In a video message Mata Amritanandamayi said, "...at a time when there are so many crises in the country both inside and from neighbouring countries, the Prime Minister has to take the correct decisions to protect the nation. May God give him the strength to protect the people of the nation.

Prime Minister Modi replied to Mata Amritanandamayi's Raksha Bandhan greetings and said, "Respected Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India's Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress."

The Prime Minister earlier in the day greeted people on Raksha Bandhan.