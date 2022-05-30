Ink Attack On Farmer Leader In Bengaluru, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Rakesh Tikait accused Karnataka government of not providing security at the venue

About a dozen people barged into a press meet and threw ink at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru today.

Mr Tikait, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, was addressing the media when a group of people approached him and threw ink. What followed was chaos at the venue with visuals showing chairs being flung around.

Mr Tikait, the face of the farmers' movement against the now repealed agricultural laws, had called the press meet to speak about a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money.

Following the ink attack, Mr Tikait accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue. "No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government," he said, according to news agency ANI.