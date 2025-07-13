Ink Attack On Maratha Outfit Leader Sparks Row, BJP Leader Allegedly Involved

Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade's state president, Pravin Gaikwad, was attacked with black ink during an event organised by the Fattesingh Education Institute and Sakal Maratha Samaj in Akkalkot, Solapur.

Mr Gaikwad, who was the chief guest at the event, was walking towards the venue with supporters amid firecrackers and a band procession when a man approached, held his arm, and poured ink on him. Two more individuals followed, with one smearing ink on his face.

As Mr Gaikwad attempted to leave, the group allegedly chased his vehicle, assaulted one of his associates, and damaged the car. The attackers reportedly demanded a change in the name of his organisation and chanted slogans like "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji."

Who Is Behind the Attack?

The ink attack has been claimed by the Shivdharma Foundation, and the group's Indapur president, Deepak Kate, is believed to have led the group.

The organisation has long opposed the name "Sambhaji Brigade," claiming it informal reference to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. They have demanded that the name be changed to "Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Brigade."

In recent months, the Shivdharma Foundation has held rallies in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur pressing for the change. Mr Kate had also led a protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan last week and was detained.

Who Is Deepak Kate?

Deepak Kate is the secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha and coordinator for western Maharashtra. In January, he was detained at Pune airport after airport security found cartridges and magazines in his bag. Mr Kate claimed he was unaware of the items and alleged it was a conspiracy. The Sambhaji Brigade had then called for a probe, questioning the presence of ammunition with a BJP office bearer.

What Happened After the Attack?

Despite the incident, Pravin Gaikwad was felicitated by Shivvyakhyatak Shivratna Shete. Mr Gaikwad declined to comment immediately, saying he would respond at an appropriate time. He later underwent an eye check-up.

Gaikwad Alleges Conspiracy, Holds Government Responsible

Mr Gaikwad later said the attack was an attempt on his life. He questioned the lack of police presence and held the Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible for the security lapse.

Drawing parallels with the murders of rationalists Dr. Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M. M. Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh, he said such incidents are part of a larger ideological threat targeting progressive voices.

He reiterated that the Sambhaji Brigade would continue its work and described the attack as one on the ideology of social reform.

Opposition Reactions

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Amol Kolhe condemned the attack, stating that Gaikwad has long worked to spread progressive ideas among Bahujan youth. "Differences of opinion are natural, but attacking someone in this manner is cowardly," he said. He urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to clarify who was behind the attack and ensure Maharashtra's cultural harmony is not disturbed.

NCP MP from the Sharad Pawar faction, Jitendra Awhad, called it a pre-planned attempt on Gaikwad's life. "He was targeted after being tracked for days. Where was the police? The way he was pulled out of the car shows the intention was to kill. This is not just an act by one group but a conspiracy involving those Gaikwad opposes," he said. Awhad questioned whether the state government was complicit or deliberately ignoring the threat.

Rohit Pawar, a Member of Parliament from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction, said, "The ink attack on Pravin Dada Gaikwad, who has empowered many industrialists from the Bahujan community and championed the Shiv-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, must be investigated thoroughly."

He questioned if the act was motivated by Mr Gaikwad exposing certain groups and asked the police to identify the mastermind.