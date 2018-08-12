Rajyavardhan Rathore Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi For Rajasthan Temple Visit

Rajyavardhan Rathore asserted that Rajashtan had voted for BJP for a long time (File photo)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his temple visit in Rajasthan while on a campaign tour for state elections, saying it was a sign of his difficult times.

"Jab mushkil aati hai to nani bhi yaad aati hai (When difficult times come calling, you seek help even from your grandmother)," Rajyavardhan Rathore said while talking to reporters in Jaipur at Jawahar Kala Kendra where he inaugurated an exhibition on achievements of government.

The Congress president had visited the Govinddevji temple in Jaipur on Saturday after addressing party workers during his one-day event for launching the party's election campaign in Rajasthan where polls are due later this year.

Referring to Rajasthan tourism campaign tagline 'Jane kya dikh jaye', Mr Rathore said that the Congress president is welcome here as the state is beautiful and famous on tourism map.

Replying to a question, he said the people of the state have been supporting the BJP for a long time.

"BJP has formed government in 20 states and everyone has seen the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wants to move forward under his leadership," he said.

Mr Rathore also took out a 'Tri-colour Rally' in his parliamentary constituency Jaipur Rural to motivate youths to participate in the country's progress.