Congress Is Unable To Handle Government In Rajasthan: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajyavardhan Rathore alleged that law and order situation in Jaipur has completely deteriorated.

Former union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday said if the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan wants to save its MLAs, the party has to serve people of the state and resolve their issues.

Accusing the Congress government in the state of failing to fulfill its responsibility in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis, Mr Rathore said, "Congress is unable to handle its party and government in Rajasthan. The whole state is facing an acute water crisis. While electricity supply is being reduced, no respite is seen in the electricity bill. Farmers in the state have no water and access to loan waiver schemes."

"Do not blame Modi Ji. People in Rajasthan knows that the country is doing well due to the Modi government. If you want to save your MLAs, then serve the people," he said.

Mr Rathore, who is also Jaipur (Rural) MP, alleged that law and order situation in Jaipur has completely deteriorated and goons are roaming freely.

"Did Congress ever thought of people? It does not want to work and to combat COVID-19. Sometimes they order to open borders and sometimes they close it. Do they think about trouble being faced by people in their day-to-day lives? They are doing drama as they feel that everything is fair to remain in power," he said.

"Everyone knows how they brought BSP legislators. There is a faction within Congress. All of them knows that. But they have to do drama to show people in Delhi that they are working," he further said.