Rajya Sabha Session On New MP Development Fund Guidelines On Wednesday

To familiarise members with the new guidelines of MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds, Rajya Sabha will hold an orientation programme in Parliament on April 5.

"Orientation Programme for all the Members of Rajya Sabha is being organised in the PRIDE's Main Lecture Hall, First Floor, Parliament Library Building, New Delhi after the session adjourns in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 5, 2023," read the parliament bulletin.

The Centre had launched the revised norms for MPLADS a couple of months ago.

The revised set of revised rules will enable MPs to recommend developmental works as per the requirement of their constituency. The renewed guidelines of MPLAD funds came into effect from April 1, 2023.

The entire process of fund flow under the revised guidelines will operate through the web portal, which will facilitate real-time monitoring, greater transparency and accountability in the system, and improved efficiency and effectiveness of the MPLAD Scheme.

The scheme was launched in 1993-94 proposing that each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

Since Rajya Sabha MPs are elected through the Council of States, they can recommend works in one or more districts in the State from where they have been elected.

The Nominated Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one State in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme.

Under MPLAD scheme, MPs can recommend work of upto Rs 25 lakh for natural calamity in the state and upto Rs 1 crore in the country in case of calamity of severe nature.

