Rajya Sabha Revokes Suspension Of Congress MP For Filming Proceedings

Rajya Sabha on Monday revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil with a voice vote.

Patil was suspended on February 10 this year during the Budget session for allegedly videographing House proceedings and sharing it on social media against Rajya Sabha rules.

Presenting the 74th report of Committee of Privileges, BJP MP Saroj Pandey said the panel recommended that Patil be held guilty for breach of privilege. The panel, she added, also recommended that Patil's suspension from the House be considered adequate and revoked with effect from Monday (August 7, 2023).

Rakesh Sinha of BJP later moved to revoke the suspension. This was adopted by a voice vote.

