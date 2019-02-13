Rajya Sabha Passes Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Without Debate

Issues ranging from the Rafale fighter jet deal to the Citizenship Bill have stalled proceedings since the House met for the Budget session on January 31.

All India | | Updated: February 13, 2019 14:41 IST
The Budget session of Parliament ended today


New Delhi: 

With opposition protests stalling House proceedings, the Rajya Sabha today passed without debate the motion thanking the President for his address at the start of the Budget session.

On the last day of the session, there was a consensus that the motion will be adopted without debate.

The motion was adopted by voice vote after several amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn.
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

