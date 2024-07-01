Rajya Sabha Rumble: M Kharge's 'Small Request' And JP Nadda's Fierce Reply

A combative Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge led the opposition's charge in the Rajya Sabha Monday, attacking the government on issues like alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance tests and the row over relocation of national leader's statues within the Parliament complex.

But perhaps the biggest flare-up was the brief spat between Mr Kharge and JP Nadda, his counterpart in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, after the former urged Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar to "be on the side of truth for next three-and-a-half years (the remainder of his term)".

Mr Kharge's jab came amid frequent complaints by the Congress and other opposition parties - in this session and past ones - that they are not allowed to speak, much less criticise or question the government during Parliament. That charge was raised this week too; Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed his microphone had been switched off - at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's behest - while demanding a separate debate on leaked question papers for competitive exams like NEET.

M Kharge's "Small Change" Request

Mr Kharge - during the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address last week - addressed Mr Dhankhar, "Now... after the election... I request a small change from you..."

"I would like to request... keeping in mind all you have seen in Parliament over the past 18-odd months, you will definitely be on the side of truth in the past three or three-and-a-half years."

A smiling Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened to say "Sir... I am always on side of truth". However, his interjection was all but lost in the din that followed Mr Kharge's remarks.

A furious Mr Nadda - who, apart from being the BJP boss and the Health Minister, is also the Leader of the Rajya Sabha - shot up and demanded to be heard, prompting Chairperson Dhankhar to overrule the irked Congress leader, who refused to yield, and give his BJP rival the floor.

"Kharge ji, Kharge ji... Leader of the House (Mr Nadda) wants to speak. If you yield..."

"Why should I yield? I am speaking..." To this Mr Dhankhar cajoled Mr Kharge, "Please Kharge ji my suggestion... my suggestion for your consideration. The House is hearing you but if the House Leader wants to intervene, then practice is to allow. I leave to your discretion..."

Mr Kharge, however, would not back down without a fight, and shot back, "Kindly allow me to finish (my speech) otherwise my flow will be broken and they (the BJP MPs) will keep yelling."

"What is this? When we want to intervene you don't let us..." he said after Mr Nadda's green light.

"What My Ears Heard..." Nadda's Counter

"I wish I could be proved wrong... but what my ears heard were an aspersion that you will, for the next three-and-a-half years be 'fair' in the House. This means for the past one-and-a-half years you did not give opposition its due," Mr Nadda said after the Chair forced Mr Kharge to be silent.

"This is a very serious allegation... it cannot be taken lightly as it is a sentence spoken by the LoP (Leader of the Opposition) and automatically means in the past you have not been fair to all."

Mr Nadda, anger writ large on his face, then lashed out at opposition benches heckling him and shouted back 'you please keep quiet... keep quiet... I have been given by Chairperson".

"I respect the LoP... I respect the opposition but I would like to put on record that proving your point should not go beyond the norms (of the House) and raising aspersions against the Chairman cannot be allowed," the BJP leader thundered and demanded that Mr Kharge's remarks be expunged.

Kharge, Veep Share Laughs

But it wasn't all anger and fighting in the Rajya Sabha today.

Two days after Mr Dhankhar said he was pained by Mr Kharge entering the Well of the House to protest, the two shared several light moments this morning.

The Congress leader's jabs today came as his party steps up attacks on the government this morning over the three new criminal laws that are now in effect. Earlier today the Congress pointed out the laws were passed last year after a chunk of an already weak opposition was ejected from Parliament.

In the December session nearly 150 opposition MPs were chucked out of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after particularly vociferous protests over a security breach in the House that month.

