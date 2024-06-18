Rajya Sabha MP's Daughter Runs BMW Over Man Sleeping On Pavement, Gets Bail

Mr Rao is the founder of the BMR group.

In another case of a hit-and-run involving a high-profile person less than a month after the Pune Porsche accident, the daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP allegedly ran her BMW over a man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai. The man died of his injuries and the woman has got bail.

On Monday night, Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao was driving the BMW, accompanied by a female friend. She allegedly ran the car over Surya, a 24-year-old painter, who was sleeping on the pavement in Chennai's Besant Nagar in an inebriated state.

Officials said while Madhuri fled the spot immediately, her friend got off the car and argued with people who had gathered after the accident. She also left after some time. Some people from the crowd rushed Surya to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Surya had got married just eight months ago and his relatives and people from his colony gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding action. When the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and was registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but was granted bail at the police station itself.

Mr Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA. The BMR group is a well-known name in the seafood industry.