Janata Dal (Secular) Expels Two Legislators for Cross-Voting

Two JD (S) MLAs were expelled from the party. (Representational)

The Janata Dal (S) on Wednesday removed two of its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Srinivas Gowda and Srinivas SR on charges of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Karnataka held recently.

K Srinivas Gowda, MLA from Kolar, and SR Srinivas, MLA from Gubbi - were expelled from the primary membership of the party for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

In the biennial elections for four seats last week, the BJP won three Rajya Sabha seats and Congress one.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)