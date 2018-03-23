Rajya Sabha: Smarting Over Bypoll Defeat, BJP Makes It Tough For Mayawati

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao are among the BJP candidates guaranteed to win. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan in the one seat it is sure to win.
On Thursday, various parties held final rounds of dinners in Lucknow to consolidate their lawmakers.
The Samajwadi Party organised its second dinner at a five-star hotel, where, for the first time in over a year, party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen with his sulking father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav on one platform.
Mayawati called her BSP lawmakers home for a meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did his roll-call of BJP lawmakers at his residence.
There are 11 candidates for 10 seats and 37 votes are needed for each seat. The BJP has enough lawmakers - over 300 - to win eight seats comfortably by first preference votes. The Samajwadi Party has 47 lawmakers, enough to win one seat. Mayawati's BSP is contesting one seat and needs 19 votes. As part of a deal that helped the Samajwadi Party win the two BJP seats where bypolls were held earlier this month, Mayawati's candidate is to get the surplus SP votes.
But the BJP, out to avenge its bypoll defeat, has made it a fight by supporting an independent candidate. It has 28 extra votes to aim for a ninth seat, and needs nine more to win.
The BJP's ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) - which is upset with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - has pledged the support of its four lawmakers after being placated by BJP president Amit Shah. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) with nine legislators has also decided to vote for BJP nominees.
Closing the gap seems a little more difficult for Mayawati's party. With the Samajwadi's eight, Congress's seven and another vote from Ajit Singh's RLD, the BSP will still need three more votes. Two independent lawmakers, including Raja Bhaiyya - who was once jailed by Mayawati - has promised to support the BSP. It will still need one more.
If the Samajwadi Party prioritises its deal with Mayawati for the bypolls - which could set the stage for a larger alliance for the 2019 national election between the rivals - Akhilesh Yadav may get his lawmakers to send Mayawati's nominee to the Rajya Sabha. In that case, its own candidate Jaya Bachchan faces a challenge.
The country's most populous state sends 31 members to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these.