Mayawati Once Jailed Him For Terror. 16 Years On, She Needs Raja Bhaiyya's Vote Rajya Sabha Election 2018: Raja Bhaiyya, an independent lawmaker, said he will vote for the Samajwadi Party candidate and not the BSP.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajya Sabha Election 2018: Raja Bhaiya said he will vote for the Samajwadi Party, not BSP Lucknow: In a twist worthy of the unpredictable politics of Uttar Pradesh,



Raja Bhaiyya or Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an independent lawmaker who has been associated both with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party, made it crystal clear that he held the right cards.



“Our vote is with the Samajwadi Party, with Akhilesh Yadav. We have an old opposition to Mayawati. We are not with her and that is clear,” Raja Bhaiyya told reporters as he took his sweet time to cast his vote for the



Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his thanks. Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/OZve4X1WV3 Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2018 Raha Bhaiyya claimed he was not bothered that the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati have set aside their differences and united against a common enemy, the BJP. Or that the Samajwadi Party is supporting Mayawati's candidate with the surplus votes it has after its own guaranteed seat. He said that he was going to vote for the Samajwadi Party and not the BSP.



because of its numbers. The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan in one seat and is supporting Mayawati’s candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar in another.



But just eight SP votes are not enough for BSP. It needs the vote of two independents, including Raja Bhaiyya.



Raja Bhaiyya made it clear his vote would go to Jaya Bachchan.



“SP’s candidate is separate, BSP’s is separate,” he firmly told reporters, folding his hands to stop more questions.



Raja Bhaiyya, a well-known strongman of UP with several cases against him, was jailed in 2002 by the Mayawati government. The charges were dropped the moment Mulayam Singh Yadav – Akhilesh’s father - came to power in 2003.



Raja Bhaiyya was made minister when Akhilesh Yadav came to power in 2012. Mr Yadav defended his minister, accusing his predecessor Mayawati of filing false cases.



Despite his dodgy record, Raja Bhaiyya's political career has been unaffected. He has won elections from his home-base Kunda in Pratapgarh since 1993.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



In a twist worthy of the unpredictable politics of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati’s struggle for a lone Rajya Sabha seat hinges on Raja Bhaiyya, a man she had jailed under an anti-terror law when she was chief minister.Raja Bhaiyya or Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an independent lawmaker who has been associated both with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party, made it crystal clear that he held the right cards.“Our vote is with the Samajwadi Party, with Akhilesh Yadav. We have an old opposition to Mayawati. We are not with her and that is clear,” Raja Bhaiyya told reporters as he took his sweet time to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha polls Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his thanks.Raha Bhaiyya claimed he was not bothered that the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati have set aside their differences and united against a common enemy, the BJP. Or that the Samajwadi Party is supporting Mayawati's candidate with the surplus votes it has after its own guaranteed seat. He said that he was going to vote for the Samajwadi Party and not the BSP. The BJP has fielded nine candidates and eight of them are guaranteed to win because of its numbers. The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan in one seat and is supporting Mayawati’s candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar in another.But just eight SP votes are not enough for BSP. It needs the vote of two independents, including Raja Bhaiyya.Raja Bhaiyya made it clear his vote would go to Jaya Bachchan.“SP’s candidate is separate, BSP’s is separate,” he firmly told reporters, folding his hands to stop more questions.Raja Bhaiyya, a well-known strongman of UP with several cases against him, was jailed in 2002 by the Mayawati government. The charges were dropped the moment Mulayam Singh Yadav – Akhilesh’s father - came to power in 2003.Raja Bhaiyya was made minister when Akhilesh Yadav came to power in 2012. Mr Yadav defended his minister, accusing his predecessor Mayawati of filing false cases. Despite his dodgy record, Raja Bhaiyya's political career has been unaffected. He has won elections from his home-base Kunda in Pratapgarh since 1993.