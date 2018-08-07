All About Vandana Chavan, Opposition Pick For Rajya Sabha No. 2

Vandana Chavan has been a Rajya Sabha member of the NCP or Nationalist Congress Party since 2012

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2018 14:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
All About Vandana Chavan, Opposition Pick For Rajya Sabha No. 2

Vandana Chavan was mayor of Pune in 1997-1998

New Delhi: 

Vandana Chavan, a leader of Sharad Pawar's NCP, is the opposition's candidate for the number two post in the Rajya Sabha after the chairman, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Vandana Chavan has been a Rajya Sabha member of the NCP or Nationalist Congress Party since 2012.

"As a woman, I will be very happy if vice chairman becomes a woman, no matter to which party she belongs to," she said as reports emerged of the opposition choosing her as its consensus candidate.

The 57-year-old, a three-time councillor between 1992 and 2007, was mayor of Pune in 1997-1998.

Ms Chavan's sister Vinita Kamte was married to Ashok Kamte, one of the officers who died fighting 26/11 terrorists.

Ms Chavan's father Vijayarao Mohite was a veteran lawyer and mentor to many leading criminal lawyers. Her mother Jayashree Mohite retired as a part-time lecturer. Her husband Hemant Chavan is also a lawyer.

In 2014, Ms Chavan was in the middle of a controversy when she was accused of animal cruelty by a neighbour who owned cats. The politician in turn accused her neighbour, a Pune-based professor, of "wilful slander" and demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

Ms Chavan is credited with heading initiatives in Pune targeting citizen participation, empowerment of women and sustainable development.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vandana ChavanRajya Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonPetrol Price TodayVirat KohliAkshay Kumar GoldYoga AsanasCalcium And Vitamin D Foods

................................ Advertisement ................................