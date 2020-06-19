Rajya Sabha Election Updates: Polling For 24 Seats Begins Amid Security

Voting for elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats began today at 9am. Elections are being held on four seats each from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Elections to most Rajya Sabha seats were put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The build-up to the elections, in which seats from 10 states are at stake, was marked by a resurgence of resort politics, resignations, switching sides and allegations of bribery. In two states, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Congress whisked away its flock, accusing the BJP of attempts to buy its MLAs.
A comfortable majority in the Rajya Sabha is crucial for the BJP to pilot bills through the upper house. The NDA needs around 30 more seats to have majority in the upper house.
Here are the Updates on Rajya Sabha elections:
Cast my vote for #RajyaSabhaElections... pic.twitter.com/ykDU8oAg8j- Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2020
Meghalaya: Voting is underway for one seat of Rajya Sabha, at the state Assembly in Shillong. pic.twitter.com/t3WCoHRfYt- ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur ahead of the polling for #RajyaSabhaElection today. In the state, polling for three seats to be held. pic.twitter.com/1lyvD51Bbt- ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020