Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP-Congress 2-1 In Madhya Pradesh, 1-2 In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (centre) before voting in the Rajya Sabha election.

The ruling Congress won two of three Rajya Sabha seats up for voting in Rajasthan while the BJP won the third on Friday. The score was flipped in Madhya Pradesh where the ruling BJP won two and Congress won one.

KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress and Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP were elected to the upper house from Rajasthan without any cross-voting.

In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were elected on BJP tickets while Digvijaya Singh won from the Congress.

The build-up to the elections, in which 24 seats from 10 states were at stake, was marked by a resurgence of resort politics, resignations, switching sides and allegations of bribery.

In two states, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Congress whisked away its flock, accusing the BJP of attempts to buy its MLAs.

The drama was more elaborate in Gujarat, where the BJP had fought a pitched battle to grab the seat of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel three years ago, and narrowly missed. A comfortable majority in the Rajya Sabha is crucial for the BJP to pilot bills through the upper house. The NDA needs around 30 more seats to have majority in the upper house.