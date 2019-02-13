Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Over Rafale, Akhilesh Yadav Airport Row

As the ruckus continued, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon. (FILE)

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till noon after opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members created ruckus in the House over different issues.

While SP MPs protested police lathicharge on party leaders and workers in Prayagraj on Tuesday, the TMC displayed posters against the BJP government over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Trouble broke out soon after listed papers were presented to the House with members of both parties rushing towards the well of the House.

SP members alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police lathicharged party MPs and workers protesting against party chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at Lucknow airport in a bid to prevent him from attending an event in Prayagraj.

As the ruckus continued, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Earlier when the House met for the day, it mourned the death of Chaitanya Prasad Majhi, a former member of Rajya Sabha.

