Raju Shrivastav Suffers Cardiac Arrest: 5 Points On The Comedian

He was born as Satya Prakash Shrivastav on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Shrivastav performed small roles in Bollywood films like Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar and Bombay To Goa.

He got his big break with the comedy talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which aired on TV between 2005 and 2017. His imaginary characters Gajodhar and Manodhar are loved by one and all.

The comedian married Sikha from Lucknow in 1993. The couple has two children - a girl named Antara and a boy Ayushman.