'Took Precaution During Balakot, But...': Rajnath Singh's Warning To Pak

Rajnath Singh said Pakistan must not forget what happened in 1971. (File)

In a stern message to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India took "great precaution" and did not attack Pakistan or its Army while carrying out strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot but things may change if it does not mend its ways.

Mr Singh also said India's recognition of Pakistan's existence does not mean it has also accepted its "occupation" of parts of Kashmir.

"We took great precaution and did not attack Pakistan or its Army. We targeted only terror training camps in Balakot," he said while speaking at an event near Jaipur.

"Par agar aage aisa hi chalta raha, toh kuch kaha nahi ja sakta (but if it continues like this, then things may change)," Mr Singh said.

On Monday, Army Chief Bipin Rawat hinted that India may go beyond the Balakot strikes if Pakistan continues to push terrorists into India.

Mr Singh said Pakistan has been frequently using terrorism as a tool to destabilise India, which was unacceptable.

He said Pakistan has not been able to "digest" the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but ultimately it will have to accept it.

"I have reiterated this suggestion to Pakistan to consider what happened in 197. I would suggest Pakistan not to repeat the mistakes of 1971," he said.

Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp in Balakot on February 26, nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.