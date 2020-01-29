'Don't Doubt Our Intentions': Rajnath Singh's Assurance To Muslims On CAA

Rajnath Singh also said that those found guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be punished.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that "no one can touch" them whether they vote for the BJP or not.

"I want to tell my Muslim brothers -- it is up to you to decide whether to vote for us or not, but please do not doubt our intentions. No one can touch you... forget about taking away your citizenship," he said while addressing a gathering in Delhi.

His statement comes in the wake of controversy over the recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC.

He also stated that those found guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be punished.

"We formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) again to probe the 1984 Sikh riots case. Those who are found guilty in the case would be punished," said the Defence Minister, while addressing a rally in Delhi.