Rajnath Singh Visits Demilitarised Zone Where Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae In Met

On the last day of his trip to South Korea, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the demilitarised zone where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April last year, ending decades-long hostilities between the two neighbours.

The defence minister held extensive talks with the top military brass of South Korea during his three-day visit.

Mr Singh held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo on Friday to boost bilateral defence ties, particularly on enhancing cooperation between defence firms of the two countries and extending logistical support to each other's navies.

"Visited the historic site where South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended tree planting ceremony during the inter-Korean summit at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

Kim Jong Un met Moon Jae In in April last at Panmunjom village in a historic summit, brightening prospect of peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

He also visited the demilitarised zone which lies between South Korea and North Korea.

"As we approach the first anniversary of the Pyongyang Declaration, it is time for us to reiterate our commitment to the path of peace," he said.

Mr Singh also visited the 'Dobodari' bridge that connects South Korea with North Korea.

He said India always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearisation through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Delighted to visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in South Korea. India had played a crucial role in the Korean War," he added.

Mr Singh said the summit talks between the US and North Korea as well as between North Korea and South Korea have been positive developments to bring peace in the region.

