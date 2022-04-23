Rajnath Singh To Visit Assam, Attend Award Ceremony

Rajnath Singh will also attend the 7th India Industrial Fair.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on Saturday and attend an award ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Assam government has organized the award ceremony to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who took part in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, and senior government officials will also be present in the programme.

The Union Defence Minister will also attend the 7th India Industrial Fair (UDYAM 2022) at the veterinary field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of the Defence Minister's visit.

