Rajnath Singh Heads To Arunachal, 1st Visit Since China Clash Last Month

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate a series of development projects. The visit comes a month after India and China troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector.

Mr Singh will inaugurate the Siyom Bridge near Boleng in Siang district and also virtually inaugurate 27 projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The 100-metre long Siyom bridge over river Siyom is a strategically important bridge as it gives the military strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far flung areas of the Line of Actual Control.

The Siyom bridge

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has constructed a total of 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in the last five years, many of them leading to the forward areas.

In a statement in Parliament, Rajnath Singh had said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.

The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.