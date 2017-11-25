Rajnath Singh To Leave Russia On Sunday For Three-Day Trip

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Sunday for a three-day trip ended on Wednesday during which he is likely to sign an agreement between India and Russia on cooperation in combating terrorism and organised crime.During his visit from November 27 to 29, the Home Minister will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest during discussions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other senior Russian leaders."Rajnath Singh is likely to sign a comprehensive security agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism and organised crime with the Ministry of Interior of the Russian Federation which would reinforce the relationship between India and Russia through exchange and sharing of information, expertise, best practices and would help in curbing terrorism and enhancing security in the region," a Home Ministry statement said.He is also expected to sign a joint action or implementation plan for cooperation in areas of drugs and disaster management, the statement said.As both the countries have long history of close cooperation on matters of shared security concerns, this visit will provide an opportunity to further cement and strengthen the mutually beneficial bilateral ties between both the countries, it added.