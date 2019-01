Rajnath Singh will be the president of BJP's 'sankalp patra" committee. (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead BJP's manifesto committee for the 2019 general election and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in-charge of publicity, the party said in a press statement today.

The announcement comes a day after the party appointed appointed Lok Sabha poll in-charge in five states, giving charge of Uttar Pradesh to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and of Delhi to Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman.