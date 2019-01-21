'Grand Alliance A Sign How Opposition Fears BJP,' Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh's remarks came in the wake of opposition mega rally. (File)

Asserting that the BJP is going to retain power in 2019, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the opposition's attempt to forge a 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) is a sign how other parties fear the BJP.

"I think everybody (opposition) is afraid of the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party is again going to form its government. So they are attempting to forge a 'mahagatbandhan'. It is the fear of his party's successes that has made them come together.

"The coming Lok Sabha election is not a challenge for the BJP. We are going to form the next government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of the country are with us," Mr Singh said after laying the foundation stone of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at a Central Industrial Security Force camp.

His remarks came in the wake of opposition mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata last week.

The Minister said there had been no allegation of any "serious corruption" in the last four and a half years against the Modi government. The BJP had a strong and popular leader in PM Modi and the common man had faith in us, he added.

Attacking the Congress, he said: "You know the situation of the past Congress governments (on corruption issue)."

Asked about fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi surrendering his Indian citizenship in favour of Antigua & Barbuda Isles in the West Indies, the Minister said: "He will be brought to India for sure. No one will be spared."

Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is charged with conniving with bank officials to dupe the Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,500 crore plus by issuing fake Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to their group companies through the bank's flagship Brady House branch in Mumbai.