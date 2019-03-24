Congress Blocked Fund Release To Anti-Sikh Riot Victims: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh criticised the Congress for questioning Balakot strike conducted by Indian Air Force.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused the Congress of blocking the release of compensatory funds meant for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Mr Singh said: "When I took the office of Home Ministry in 2014, I got to know that the ministry had the extra fund of Rs 90 crore that was meant for the victims of anti-Sikh riots victims, but the Congress had not released it."

"I ordered the release of the fund. And we have given Rs 2 lakh to every family of the victim," he added.

"It is the first time, that a leader of the then ruling party has been convicted for his crime during the riots. It could be possible because the BJP was at the Centre. And I had also ordered the formation of SIT to investigate the riots."

He further criticised the Congress for questioning Balakot strike conducted by Indian Air Force. "I can assure you every action was taken after the intelligence input. I don't understand the attack was conducted in Pakistan, why Congress is feeling pain?"

Mr Singh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has emerged as the "most popular leader" of the world. Mr Singh further added that, "I am not telling you because the election is coming, but India's Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is not only India's favourite leader but has also emerged as the world's most popular leader."

