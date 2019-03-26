''Chowkidar Chor Nahi, Pure Hai, India Ka Cure Hai'': Rajnath Singh On PM

Rajnath Singh said PM Modi is not a thief but is pure and cure to all woes of India. (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that ''Chowkidar'' of the country -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi --is not a thief but is pure and cure to all woes of India, and his becoming the country's prime minister again is sure.

Mr Singh, who was addressing an election rally, said: "Chowkidar Chor Nahi, Chowkidar Pure Hai. Chowkidar Ka Dobara PM Banana Sure Hai/Desh Ki Samasyaon Ka Woh Hi Cure Hai." (Watchman is not a thief, but he is pure. Watchman is all set to become PM again. He is the cure to the country's all problems."

Mr Singh slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for dubbing Prime Minister Modi as a ''thief'' over the alleged irregularities in the procurement Rafale fighter jets. He also took a potshot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city-state, which he alleged, has done nothing to improve the people's life.

"AAP leaders promised that they will provide free 20,000-litre water to the poor. They promised that the toilets will be constructed everywhere. They promised that 20 new colleges and 5,000 schools will be opened up in the national capital, but none of these promises was fulfilled by them," he said.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP had embarked upon a massive campaign to connect itself to the masses in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 to highlight Prime Minister Modi as a ''Chaiwala'' or tea-seller after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called him ''Chaiwala.''

In an identical move, Prime Minister Modi launched "Mai Bhi Chowkidar'' campaign after Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted him "Chowkidar Chor Hai" (watchman is a thief) jibe in view of alleged irregularities in Rafale fighter jets deal.

Prime Minister Modi along with other ministers and party leaders have called themselves "Chowkidars" stating that they were are protecting India from scams, and intruders. However, Congress-led opposition parties have continuously targeted Prime Minister Modi for allegedly looting the nation.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.