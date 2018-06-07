'Kashmir's Youth Can Change Their Fate': Rajnath Singh's New Outreach

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister Rajnath Singh, who is on an outreach to Kashmir, urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to acquire education and participate in sports to change their own fate, saying many of them have been "lost in the dark for many years" in the state.

Mr Singh said youth and the sporting talents of the state should take the benefit of the opportunity being provided to them by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government.

"Many sporting talents have been lost in the dark for many years in this state. Now we are giving opportunities to the youth and sporting talents of the state. I believe that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can change the future course and their own fate through "Sports Ki Karamat" (miracle of sports) and "Taleem Ki Taqat" (power of education)," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a sports conclave at Srinagar.

More than 3,000 sportsmen, students and enthusiasts from the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh participated in the sports conclave.

Rajnath Singh also felicitated prominent sports personalities like Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Ahmad, Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Palak Kour, Balveen Kaur, Surya Bhanu and members of Real Kashmir Football Club at the sports conclave organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Srinagar.

Mr Singh arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in wake of a series of terror attacks and ceasefire violations.

In his meetings with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor NN Vohra and security and intelligence officials, Rajnath Singh and his senior officials are likely to take a call on whether to extend the ceasefire beyond the Muslim month of fasting that ends of June 15.

Since the central government announced the ceasefire decision on May 16, militants have launched hit-and-run grenade and IED attacks on security forces.

Before leaving Delhi, Rajnath Singh said his visit will also involve interaction with youths, people living in the border areas and other sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.



