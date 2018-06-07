"Will Change Fate And Face Of Kashmir," Says Rajnath Singh In Srinagar

Share EMAIL PRINT Srinagar: Union minister Rajnath Singh, who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir in wake of a series of terror attacks and ceasefire violations, said the government has a "lot of love" for the state. The minister will review the security situation and decide on two crucial issues -- the extension of the Ramdan ceasefire and talks with the separatist group Hurriyat.



At a youth convention organised by ally People's Democratic Party or PDP, the minister said the Narendra Modi government "has a lot of love for Kashmir... We will change the face (tasveer) and the destiny (taqdeer) of Jammu and Kashmir... I assure you all".



"I assure you that we will do all that we can... and even a bit extra to ensure that our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir progress with the rest of the country," the minister added.



Since the ceasefire was announced last month, there have been two attacks on Army camps and several others on police posts, which have claimed the lives of a soldier and a policeman. Besides, 14 grenade attacks took place in which 40 persons, most of them civilians, were killed.



Since coming to power, peace in Jammu and Kashmir is seen as one of the key focus areas of the NDA government. There has been a continuous attempt to steer the discourse in the state from terror to development and growth along with the rest of the country.



Today, Mr Singh underscrored that the government is "serious about the development of Jammu and Kashmir". "You all have seen the speed with which development work is being carried out. Our government is working overtime to ensure the best for the state," he added.



