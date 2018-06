Rajnath Singh will also hold meetings with various delegations during the visit (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday to review arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra."During his visit, Rajnath Singh will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. He will review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra," a statement from the ministry said. The Home Minister will also hold meetings with various delegations during the visit.A day before Rajnath Singh begins his visit to assess the possibility of extending the ceasefire, Mehbooba Mufti blamed terrorists for trying to sabotage the truce announced by the centre during the Muslim month of Ramadan.