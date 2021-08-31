Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Rs 1,710 Crore Projects In Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 180 development projects in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Mr Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

लखनऊ में आज क़रीब १७०० करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाली विकास परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन-शिलान्यास किया गया है।



उ. प्र. के मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के नेतृत्व में लखनऊ समेत पूरे प्रदेश में तेज़ी से विकास हो रहा है।



लखनऊ को ‘नम्बर वन' शहर बनाने के लिए हर सम्भव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/ZN5WYUdGUE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2021

Mr Singh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function.

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

