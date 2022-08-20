On 78th Birth Anniversary, Shashi Tharoor's Tribute To Pilot Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi's 78th Birth Anniversary: Shashi Tharoor paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has remembered former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary. While paying tribute to him in a Twitter post, Mr Tharoor shared a picture of Rajiv Gandhi's pilot license.

“Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on what would have been his 78th birthday. He piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight,” Mr Tharoor wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi with a social media post. “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” the tweet read.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to their father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP KC Venugopal were also present at the memorial.

Rahul Gandhi also penned a note on Twitter to mark the day. “Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try that I can fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country,” the politician wrote.

The Congress Party, via its official Twitter handle, remembered the former PM while underlining his contribution to nation-building. “We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the "architect of 21st century India", it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy,” the tweet read.

Several other politicians also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary including Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.