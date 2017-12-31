Rajinikanth To End Suspense, Political Announcement Today: 10 Points

For months, Rajinikanth has been cryptic about his plans to enter politics. (PTI)

Chennai: The suspense and anticipation could well rival that for one of his blockbusters as superstar Rajinikanth prepares for a political announcement on the last day of 2017 in Chennai. Addressing fans in the Tamil Nadu capital earlier this week at the beginning of a six-day outreach, the 67-year-old gave the strongest indication yet of his plans. "I am not new to politics. I'm there since 1996. I don't say I am entering politics. I will announce my stand on politics on December 31," he had said. Over the week, he said, he planned to meet some 1,000 fans daily across 18 districts.