Rajinikanth Explains Why He Touched Yogi Adityanath's Feet

Rajinikanth's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.

The top actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the "controversy" surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

"Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did," he told reporters here.

The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a "grand success".

To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)