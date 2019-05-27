Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Skips CBI Summons In Chit Fund Case, Says On Leave

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar did not show up for a meeting with CBI today

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar did not appear for questioning by CBI officials in Kolkata today despite a summon sent to him on Sunday night in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, sources said.

He was to turn up for questioning at the CBI's office in Kolkata at 10 am today, they said. The former Kolkata top cop has been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police and is reportedly on a six-day leave.

He sent a letter to the CBI seeking more time to appear before the probe agency, news agency PTI reported today. Some CBI officials are at Barasat court in Kolkata to prevent Mr Kumar from taking any legal step to stop the agency from interrogating him, PTI reported.

Mr Kumar, who shared the stage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a confrontation with the centre in February after CBI officials came knocking at his Kolkata home, cannot leave the country due to a look-out notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Supreme Court on Friday last turned down his request for extending the seven-day protection from arrest he was granted in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer is accused of destroying evidence related to the Ponzi scheme when he was heading the probe in West Bengal.

Ms Banerjee had in February staged a 70-hour sit-in protest after the CBI tried to question Mr Kumar at his residence in Kolkata, which was blocked by the local police. The CBI later had to approach the Supreme Court, which allowed the questioning in a different state but stopped the agency from arresting him. Now the cover of protection from arrest has been lifted.

The Saradha scam was a major financial fraud which lured lakhs of investors to deposit money in its schemes with glossy brochures and the promise of abnormally high returns. An official estimate says Saradha had mopped up about Rs 1,200 crore through its chit funds, but some calculations put that the figure closer to Rs 4,000 crore. The company collapsed in April 2013.