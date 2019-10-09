Rajasthan's New BJP Chief Takes Charge, Vasundhara Raje Absent

"We shall realise PM Modi's dream of making Congress mukt Rajasthan," he said.

The newly appointed BJP state president Satish Poonia on Tuesday officially took charge at a grand programme organised at the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur. A number of union ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaoudhary, BJP vice-president Om Mathur, leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria, MP Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore and Baba Balaknath were present. However, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was seen missing at the event.

The former chief minister, however, had sent a congratulatory letter to the young leader, which was read out by BJP general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma.

The letter said, "You are young, hardworking and honest worker and hence am confident that you shall come to full expectations of the organisation. I was keen to attend the programme, however, in wake of Bhramin bhojan, kanya prasadi and prayers post Navratri, I failed to mark my presence."

On October 21, by-polls for two assembly seats -- Khinvsar and Nagaur -- are scheduled. Panchayat and local body elections will follow soon after that.

Both the seats where by-polls are scheduled are dominated by jats.

"We shall realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making Congress mukt Rajasthan. Rajasthan shall be made the undefeated fortress of BJP and shall ensure Vidaai (defeat) of Congress in by-polls and civic elections," said Poonia.

The new BJP state president also commented on the current situation in the Congress and said that the party is combating in-fighting at all levels across the country. While there is a mother-son tussle at the centre, in Rajasthan the chief minster and the deputy chief minister are engaged in a struggle for power, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Poonia went to Ganesh temple in the morning to perform 'kanya poojan' along with his family which included his wife, daughter and son before taking charge officially.

The post of BJP state president was lying vacant since June 24 this year after the death of Madanlal Saini.

