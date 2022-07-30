Woman Tied To Tree, Thrashed By Husband After He Sees Her With His Friend

The woman was seen screaming in pain as the husband hit her mercilessly with a stick.

A woman was tied to a tree and thrashed by her husband and other relatives in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The woman was seen screaming in pain as the husband hit her mercilessly with a stick, in a set of disturbing visuals. Reason for the brutality: He saw her with his friend.

She was tied to the tree for seven hours. The man she was seen with was also given a similar treatment by the accused. In one of the videos, he was seen tied to a tree and being questioned by a group of men.

A First Information Report was registered last night, four days after the woman was assaulted, when the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Four people, including the victim's husband and her brother-in-law, were arrested and two minors detained.

BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law-and-order situation. Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted: "Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government. We need to raise our voice!"

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took note of the case on Saturday. In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought immediate arrest of all the accused and urged the authorities to ensure best medical treatment and security for the victim.