Rajasthan Woman Kills 3-Month-Old Child After Fight With Husband: Cops

The incident had occurred on June 16. (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her three-month-old daughter by throwing her on the floor over a petty dispute with husband in a village in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said.

The woman was produced before a court from where she was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

The incident had occurred on June 16 in Bhura Sundra village of the district and a complaint was filed by the husband of the woman on June 17, Mania SHO Suman Kumar said.

Chanchal, the accused, was allegedly miffed with her husband over some jewellery she couldn't have, and was not talking to her husband for the last few days, police said.

When Krishan Kumar, her husband, tried making her understand, she threw the infant who was in her lap, they said.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, police said.

"Based on the FIR registered by the woman's husband, she was arrested today and produced before a court from where she was sent to jail," Mr Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)